Don't miss the hugely popular South Newington Flower & Produce Show, Saturday 5th August 1.30 - 4.30. Described as "the best traditional show in Oxfordshire" this little village puts on a great show, with something for everyone.

South Newington a village tucked away between Banbury and Chipping Norton off the A361 hosts a wonderful, traditional village show every year.

There's the marquee on the village green with traditional displays of flowers, garden produce, art, crafts and home bakes.

Inside will be over seventy different categories of flowers and garden produce, with villagers competing to win trophies such as ‘best dahlias’, ‘best sweet peas’, ‘best cut herbs’ or ‘biggest marrow’ and this year a new cup has been commissioned to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Coronation Cup is for the best floral display made from garden flowers which are good for pollinators. Classic favourites such as ‘garden on a plate’ and ‘funny shaped vegetable’ will be displayed for visitors to enjoy along with all the floral arrangements.

Outside the marquee, with bunting and floral displays, is the tea tent serving a wonderful selection of home made cakes, with tea in china cups and saucers, served by the indomitable women of South Newington.

There's also a BBQ with delicious sausages in a bun, barbequed and served with panache by local legends, the Colegrave brothers.

A silver band will be there, as well as stalls selling local crafts and produce. In addition to favourites such as Joan Giannasi's lush plant stall, where all the plants are grown in South Newington, this year the show commitee is delighted to have a stall from the award-winning Heath Farm Holiday Cottages, located just outside the South Newington towards Chipping Norton. The farm’s walnut oil and hazelnut oil will be on sale, and visitors will be able to have a peak at the beautiful cottages tucked away in the farm.

The show commitee is also very proud to have a stall selling the exquisite work of artist Charlotte Auckland, who grew up in South Newington. Charlotte's lino cuts are a joy to behold and will be available to buy on cards and linens.

There will be a big buzz at Helen’s stall, a renown beekeeper from Tadmarton who will bring some of her bees to watch in an observation hive, plus jars of honey for sale.

Children’s games will be on the village green for youngsters to enjoy, and there’ll also be a digger for children to sit in the drivers cab. The digger is kindly supplied by South Newington business North Oxon Topsoil, who will also have a stall where visitors can discover the different types of soil it offers for sale.

It would be barking mad to forget to mention the dog show, with categories such as waggiest tall, dog most like its owner and so on.

So much to see and do, all in an idyllic village setting! Do come along and enjoy the show on Saturday. There is ample parking just off the Barford Road, a short walk away from the show in the middle of the village.

It’s not too late to actually compete in the show if you have garden produce, flowers or crafts which could be winners.

Entries night is Thursday 3rd August 6 – 8 pm in the village hall.

