Popular Banbury Christmas Tractor Run returns to illuminate streets with festive cheer

The much-anticipated Banbury Christmas Tractor Run returns for its ninth year on Saturday, December 14, bringing dazzling decorations and a heartfelt mission to support Katharine House Hospice.

This year’s convoy, organised by Katharine House Hospice with support from Jennie Steenkamp at RC Baker, promises to be the biggest yet. With 68 out of 100 tractors sponsored by local businesses, the event has raised an impressive £18,750 ahead of its launch—breaking all previous records.

After sponsorship spots were snapped up by drivers joining forces with local businesses, the limited remaining tickets went on sale on Sunday and sold out within hours. The overwhelming demand reflects the growing popularity of this cherished community event, which has become a highlight of the festive calendar for families and tractor enthusiasts alike.

Roseann Thompson, Community Engagement Manager at Katharine House Hospice, said: “I cannot believe how big The Banbury Christmas Tractor Run has become since it began in 2016! Planning for this event pretty much starts as the last one finishes, but it’s all made worthwhile by the excitement it causes across Banbury and the local villages it visits, as well as the absolutely staggering amount it raises!

“We know that it’s hard out there for a lot of people and businesses at the moment, but we are always so grateful to receive such generous donations and support from the community for this much-loved event.”

Jennie from RC Baker said: “We are so thrilled to have the support of so many wonderful local businesses and fantastic tractor drivers. This event not only brings joy to the community and vital funds for Katharine House but also highlights the resilience of our farming community in tough times.”

The convoy departs Spring Hill Farm, Barford St Michael, at 5 PM. Organisers ask that spectators do not go to the farm to watch the departure. However, everyone is welcome to go to the farm to watch the tractors return.

The route will be a 20-mile tour through: South Newington, Milcombe, Bloxham, Banbury, Adderbury, Aynho, Clifton, Deddington, Hempton, and Barford St Michael. For more details and approximate timings, visit www.khh.org.uk/tractor.

The route is perfect for families and fans to pick a viewing spot. Whether at the lively Banbury Cross, quieter stretches along the pavements, or one of the many villages, spectators are reminded to:

Park safely and sensibly, keeping the roads clear.

Stay on pavements and supervise children.

Dress warmly and prepare for possible delays.

Consider ear defenders for children sensitive to noise.

Full details including a route map, approximate timings and some watch points can be found on the event page: www.khh.org.uk/tractor.

The event relies on a team of dedicated volunteers. To help, visit the volunteer section on the event webpage www.khh.org.uk/tractor.

People can support the cause and bring home the magic with a mini-tractor Christmas tree decoration—available online: Tractor Run Wooden Decorations. www.khh.org.uk/tractor-run-wooden-tree-decorations.

New to this year will be a kids' bike and pedal tractor decorating event on Saturday December 7, giving children a chance to ride an illuminated circuit at Spring Hill Farm. It will take place at Spring Hill Farm, Barford St Michael, OX15 0PL, with sessions starting at 4:30 PM, 5:00 PM, 5:30 PM, 6:00 PM. Tickets are £5 per bike and booking essential via www.trybooking.com/uk/ECJT

Donate in Support of the event and Katharine House Hospice

Online: JustGiving Page www.justgiving.com/campaign/banburychristmastractorrun2024

By text: Send TRACTORLIGHTS [amount] to 70085 (e.g., “TRACTORLIGHTS 10” to donate £10).