Plays in Banbury to be conceived and performed within 24 hours

If you love being a part of the Theatre, why not Join Oxfordshire Theatre Makers in producing plays that will be written, rehearsed and performed in just 24 hours?

Following its successful event last year, Oxfordshire Theatre Makers, a network for professional theatre makers in Oxfordshire, are returning to The Mill for the 2024 play event that will see plays conceived, written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours.

As you can imagine it is quite a buzz taking part, but you don't have to just imagine, and you don't have to be a professional. OTM are encouraging people to join them in bringing this exciting theatre to life. Whether you're an actor, writer or director they would love for you to be part of the show.

As The Mill put it “24 hours to conceive, write, rehearse and perform short professional plays. A thrilling theatrical experience!”

Jenny Johns, Actress and member of the Oxfordshire Theatre Makers Steering Group says "OTM have been running 24 Hour Plays since 2016. This will be our fifth event and The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury is our third Oxfordshire venue. They are a great way to meet new people and challenge yourself creatively. Sixteen short new plays have been written and performed so far, some of which have then been developed into full length pieces. It’s an adrenaline-fuelled-theatre-making-experience not to be missed."

The event starts at 7pm on the 21st September when the teams meet and discuss ideas. The writer then writes the play overnight and sends it to the rest of the team. The Director and Actors meet at The Mill on the morning of 22nd September where they start the rehearsal process.

At 7pm on Sunday 22nd September the plays are performed.

If anyone would like to take part, the forms and further details can be found on the Oxfordshire Theatre Makers website.

If anyone would prefer not to take part, but would like to support local thespians and see the first ever performance of four plays, tickets to see the show can be purchased from The Mill.