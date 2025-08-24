Piece by Piece: Make your own patchwork cushion

Join me in my Aynho Studio for a relaxed and creative Beginner’s Patchwork Cushion Workshop on Sunday 14 September, running from 9:30am to 1pm.

In this 3.5-hour session, you’ll learn the basics of patchwork, from cutting and arranging fabric pieces to stitching them together in a simple but striking design.

Guided step by step, you’ll create your own unique cushion cover to take home – perfect for adding a handmade touch to your living space or as a thoughtful gift. All materials and equipment will be provided, so you only need to bring your enthusiasm.

This workshop is ideal for complete beginners or anyone wanting to refresh their sewing skills in a friendly and supportive setting. By the end of the morning, you’ll have learned essential patchwork techniques and gained confidence to try more projects at home.

£40pp

www.sewingvee.co.uk for details and to book

