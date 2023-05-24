People in Banbury are invited to learn about new volunteer roles in the area

People in Banbury are being invited to learn about new volunteer roles in the area.

Connect! helping people to use their IT devices

The Community Assist Team (CAT), part of Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire, is inviting people to learn more about these opportunities on its informal open day on June 6.

Everyone is welcome to see how their needs and skills might suit one of the volunteer services.

The roles are:

• Connect! Help people to use their digital devices to reduce digital isolation. There is no need to be a computer whizz kid, just confident with day-to-day computer use.

• Social opportunities. Befriending clients: help to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, chat on the phone, go for walks, go swimming, or visit local groups and activities.

• Energy Matters. Help others from the comfort of your own home. Over the telephone or by video call, giving up-to-date information on grants, discounts and tips on saving energy.

A spokesperson for CAT said: "Full training will be given for all CAT roles and people will have the support of the CAT team assisting on their volunteering journey.

"By becoming a volunteer for just a few hours a week, it can make a real difference to volunteer’s wellbeing and to people in the community."

Find out more at the Volunteer Open Day at Tesco Community Room, Bicester, on Tuesday, June 6 (10:30am – 3:30pm).