Peace Fest: The brighter way to spend your bank holiday

This August Bank Holiday, the Global Retreat Centre in Nuneham Courtenay invites you to Peace Fest – Where Stillness Meets Joy - a free and heartwarming weekend of calm, connection and quiet celebration.

Set in the stunning house and gardens of Nuneham Park, Peace Fest is a gentle afternoon retreat offering something for everyone – from guided meditations and soulful music to thoughtful talks, movement meditations, and immersive experiences. It’s a chance to step away from the rush of daily life and rediscover the joy of stillness.

There you’ll find:

Meditation & Reflective Spaces – Enjoy Point2Point meditations, grounding practices, movement meditations, and affirmation sessions across the beautiful and tranquil grounds.

Live Sitar Music – Let gentle live music wash over you in a serene natural setting.

Peace Wishes Tree – Write down your positive thoughts for yourself, for others and for the world.

Soul Space – A calming indoor area to rest, reflect, and recharge.

Soul Talks – 20-minute inspiration-rich talks offering everyday insights from experienced meditators.

Main Marquee Show: The Light Show with Sunny & Dawn - each day 4:15–6:30 PM

The joyful finale of Peace Fest, The Light Show in the Marquee is a heartwarming blend of wisdom, music, theatre and stillness. Part immersive storytelling, part soulful conversation, the show invites you to pause, breathe, laugh, and reconnect. This year’s speakers include:

Sister Jayanti , Additional Administrative Head, Brahma Kumaris

, Additional Administrative Head, Brahma Kumaris Sister Sudesh , Joint Administrative Head, Brahma Kumaris

, Joint Administrative Head, Brahma Kumaris Maureen Goodman , Programme Director, Brahma Kumaris, UK

, Programme Director, Brahma Kumaris, UK Neville Hodgkinson , Writer and journalist and long term meditator

, Writer and journalist and long term meditator Manda Patel, Co-ordinator, The Global Retreat Centre

Each brings decades of experience in meditation, inner wellbeing, and spiritual leadership – sharing insights that are both profound and practical.

Expect to leave feeling:

Rejuvenated and calm

Uplifted and hopeful

Gently lit up from within

Whether you're exploring meditation for the first time or simply seeking a peaceful afternoon in beautiful surroundings, Peace Fest has lots to offer. Come as you are. Leave feeling refreshed.

Answering the question why go to Peace Fest, Sister Jayanti said:

“The Global Retreat Centre is a place where you can experience tranquility. It’s not just a beautiful place on the outside — it carries the powerful vibrations of nearly 30 years of ongoing meditation. And that energy is something very special….

“You are warmly welcome to come and be part of this at Peace Fest. It's not just about peace — it’s also a festival! So there will be love, joy, laughter, inspiring programmes, uplifting music, and beautiful moments to share. And while you may discover many things, the most important discovery may be this: peace is within.”

Peace Fest 2025: The Brighter Way to Spend Your Bank Holiday

Sunday 24 & Monday 25 August 2025

The Global Retreat Centre, Nuneham Courtenay, Oxfordshire, OX44 9PG

Gardens open 2:00–4:00 PM, Main Marquee Show 4:15–6:30 PM

Admission Free (registration required at globalretreatcentre.org/peacefest)