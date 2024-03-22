Patti Boulaye's returns with new show "Diana & Me"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The doyenne of entertainment, Patti Boulaye, recently described as “A bundle of fizz” is back with her new one-woman show “Diana & Me”.

The new show majors on the popular music of Diana Ross, who has sold over 100m records in her career, but the show also features some of Patti's own successes and the wonderful music of Bizet, Puccini, Bessie Smith and Etta James.

Patti, who is 70 this year, has other strings to her bow, her acclaimed autobiography was published in 2022 by Kaliedoscope and Patti is a Visiting Teaching Fellow at Middlesex University where she teaches live skills to graduate and post graduate students.

Patti will be singing some of her favourite Diana Ross hits including “I’m Coming Out”, “Stop! In the Name of Love”, “You Can’t Hurry Love”, Reach Out and Touch”. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”,

Show Information:

Showing on Sat 11th May

Where: Main Auditorium, The Mill Arts Centre Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, OX16 5QE