Oxfordshire residents invited to learn about dementia at information fayre
Come along to learn how we support all people with a diagnosis ofdementia, as well as their families, and carers.
We will be joined by vairious support services, offering advice and support. There will be enetertainment through the day for you to enjoy.
We will be offering light refreshments, stalls and entertainment 10-3pm.
Please get in touch if you would like more information on 07827 235 441 or email [email protected]
