Oxfordshire artists have new guide to help them to tour rural communities

A guide to help artists to tour rural communities has been given a fresh lease of life for the first time in two decades.

The Rural Touring Guide - How to Take Your Show on the Road can be viewed and downloaded HERE.

Rural touring takes professional live performances such as theatre, music, dance, or comedy to community spaces like village halls, churches, pubs, libraries and schools in locations outside of major towns and cities.

This digital handbook, detailing how to bring culture to the countryside, has been revamped, refreshed and re-energised thanks to Creative Arts East, based in Norfolk, commissioned by the National Rural Touring Forum.

It is aimed at artists, touring schemes and volunteer promoters.

Whether you’re an artist looking to build relationships with new audiences or a promoter aiming to bring brilliant work to your community, this new guide will empower you with knowledge and confidence.

Jo Purseglove, Interim Head of Operations, National Rural Touring Forum said: “We are delighted to publish the most complete, comprehensive and up-to-date Rural Touring Guide.

“It is packed with expert advice, insider knowledge, and practical steps to help artists, companies, and promoters bring high-quality creative work into village halls, libraries, pubs, schools, and more.”

The Rural Touring Guide is published at a time when the arts is facing funding uncertainties. Concerns exist over the transfer of powers and funding from national to local government (devolution) and how the arts - including rural touring will be impacted.

Natalie Jode, Executive Director at Creative Arts East, creators of the the 2025 guide, said:

"Rural touring continues to lead the way in transforming how culture is shared—handing decision-making to communities and pioneering new models for the economic sustainability of touring nationwide.

“This updated guide reaffirms the vital role that rural touring plays in 2025 across the UK and serves as a reminder to experienced artists and as an invitation to new performers: touring beyond traditional venues opens doors to employment and to audiences you might never otherwise reach.”