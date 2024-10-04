Oxford Half 2024: Everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Oxford Half takes place on Sunday 13 October with 13,000 runners registered to take part in the event, which sold out in record time. This year’s event falls during the 70th Anniversary year of the famous first sub-4-minute mile, completed by Sir Roger Bannister in Oxford in 1954.

The Oxford Half is a flat route that passes through the city’s iconic architecture with virtually no elevation gain. This makes it a brilliant route for first-time runners or those eager for an opportunity to get a personal best.

As thousands prepare to descend on the picturesque city, here is everything you need to know about the Oxford Half.

How to get there

There will be no parking within the city centre or at the event site so anyone driving to the event should look to use the Park & Ride services from Redbridge, Pear Tree or Thornhill car parks.

Local buses will be in operation on a normal Sunday service with some diversions to navigate around road closures. The Oxford Tube will have services running from 05:25 with the 06:25 service reaching Oxford at 08:06. These are likely to be extremely busy so consider this when planning your travel to the event.

The earliest train from London does not reach Oxford in time to start the race so it is strongly advised not travelling via train unless arriving on the Saturday instead.

Pre-race

The Event Village at University Parks will be open from 07:30, the time when runners are encouraged to arrive, with the race officially starting at 09:30. The route begins on Broad Street and finishes on Parks Road.

As always, there will be a bag drop space for participants to leave their belongings. Each participant will have a bag label and collection tag unique to their number on their race bib.

Race packs will be delivered by post ahead of the event for those who requested race pack delivery, those who didn’t will need to collect their pack in-person on Saturday 12th October from the Event Village.

On the day, organisers advise arriving early in kit, ready to run, to avoid any delays and head straight to the relevant start pen.

During the race

Along the course there will five aid stations (toilet and water), along with nine on-course entertainment locations to give runners a boost and build an incredible atmosphere on the day. The entertainment will have something for everyone, with acts including DJ Crystalize, Oxford Jazz Society and the Oxford Caledonian Pipes and Drums.

There is a cut-off time of three-and-a-half-hours, but runners won’t be stopped if they exceed this time, they will just be asked to move to the pavement to allow roads to reopen.

Best places to watch

With the race set in the centre of the city, there are penty of great places to cheer the runners on. A spectator route is available in the Race Day Guide and provides a convenient walking route for spectators to see their runners multiple times during their half marathon.

The on-course entertainment is, of course, for spectators too so you could set up near one of the acts if you are fancy an energetic atmosphere.

You can view the full map here to help plan out your day: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/route-information

Road closures

This year’s route isn’t too different from 2023, with similar road closures this year. Most will be in place from 08:00 with roads beginning to reopen from 11:00. The majority of roads are expected to have reopened by 14:30.

It is advised to avoid driving in the area due to the extent of road closures on the day. To see the full list of closures, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/travel-information

Entries for 2025’s Oxford Half will go on sale shortly after the race so keep your eyes peeled with another quick sell-out is expected. For more information, visit: https://www.oxfordhalf.com/