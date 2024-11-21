Opera Night at Shipston Proms Music Festival fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Shipston Proms Music Festival committee is proud to put on an Opera Night on 7th December 2024, featuring local Shipston on Stour opera singers Anna Patalong and Ben Nelson

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be a fundraising event for the Shipston Proms Music Festival for its 2025 event and will take place at St. Edmund's Church in Shipston on Stour. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The price of admission will be £20 in advance and £25 on the door and tickets will be available online from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite account and The Richard Harvey Collection in Shipston on Stour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna and Ben have appeared at previous Proms events and having had to miss their concert in the 2024 program due to COVID they are really excited to be able to perform at this fundraising event.

Ben Nelson and Anna Patalong wow a Shipston audience at last year's successful fundraiser

As Shipston Proms Music Festival Chair Charlotte Haines has commented 'It costs £30,000 plus to put on the two-week Proms and myself and the committee work hard to make it a successful and inclusive music event for all, with the Shipston Proms now in its 27th year of taking place.