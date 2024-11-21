Opera Night at Shipston Proms Music Festival fundraiser

By Susan Perry
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:36 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 17:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Shipston Proms Music Festival committee is proud to put on an Opera Night on 7th December 2024, featuring local Shipston on Stour opera singers Anna Patalong and Ben Nelson

This will be a fundraising event for the Shipston Proms Music Festival for its 2025 event and will take place at St. Edmund's Church in Shipston on Stour. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The price of admission will be £20 in advance and £25 on the door and tickets will be available online from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite account and The Richard Harvey Collection in Shipston on Stour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anna and Ben have appeared at previous Proms events and having had to miss their concert in the 2024 program due to COVID they are really excited to be able to perform at this fundraising event.

Ben Nelson and Anna Patalong wow a Shipston audience at last year's successful fundraiserBen Nelson and Anna Patalong wow a Shipston audience at last year's successful fundraiser
Ben Nelson and Anna Patalong wow a Shipston audience at last year's successful fundraiser

As Shipston Proms Music Festival Chair Charlotte Haines has commented 'It costs £30,000 plus to put on the two-week Proms and myself and the committee work hard to make it a successful and inclusive music event for all, with the Shipston Proms now in its 27th year of taking place.

Related topics:Proms
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice