Opera Night at Shipston Proms Music Festival fundraiser
This will be a fundraising event for the Shipston Proms Music Festival for its 2025 event and will take place at St. Edmund's Church in Shipston on Stour. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
The price of admission will be £20 in advance and £25 on the door and tickets will be available online from the Shipston Proms Eventbrite account and The Richard Harvey Collection in Shipston on Stour.
Anna and Ben have appeared at previous Proms events and having had to miss their concert in the 2024 program due to COVID they are really excited to be able to perform at this fundraising event.
As Shipston Proms Music Festival Chair Charlotte Haines has commented 'It costs £30,000 plus to put on the two-week Proms and myself and the committee work hard to make it a successful and inclusive music event for all, with the Shipston Proms now in its 27th year of taking place.