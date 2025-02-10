Odyssey Juniors present Beauty and the Beast Jr

By Sharon Green
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 09:56 BST
Odyssey Juniors are back in the theatre again for another of their award winning shows. This time they will be staging the Junior version of Disney’s classic: Beauty and the Beast.

Based on the Disney film, this is a show perfect for families – with all the characters and songs that you know and love (including “Belle”, “Gaston”, “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast”).

Odyssey started in 2010 and has a history of bringing high-quality theatre experiences for young people in the Banbury area – enjoyable both for the people involved and for audiences. They have been recognised many times by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association for their outstanding contribution to Youth Theatre, and the quality of their performances.

Sharon Green, in her role as one of the Directors of Odyssey and choreographer for the group, said: “We love working with these children and are so proud of the progress that we see them make year on year. We have known many of them for several years, and love helping them grow in confidence and skill. This is one of my favourite shows, and the children will do a wonderful job on stage. We are also excited to be performing in a brand new venue in Banbury”.

Odyssey Juniors cast 2025placeholder image
Odyssey Juniors cast 2025

Odyssey have changed venue this year and will be performing in the new Rachel Smith Hall at Blessed George Napier Catholic School.

The show performances are at 7.30pm on Friday, February 21 and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, February 22. Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) and are on sale at www.odysseytheatre.co.uk

