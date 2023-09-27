Notice of Oxfordshire Record Society AGM and Open Meeting 2023
The programme will include a talk on Banburyshire given by Alan Crosby, editor of The Local Historian.
The Oxfordshire Record Society will hold its annual general meeting on Saturday 14 October 2023, at 2pm, at Banbury Museum.
The formal business will be followed at 2.30pm by an open meeting, during which Alan Crosby, editor of The Local Historian, will give a talk on the subject of Banburyshire, which is a new topic being prepared for inclusion in the Society's forthcoming revised edition of its Historical Atlas of Oxfordshire. Alan's themes will include surname patterns, markets, and trading hinterlands.
Afterwards, there will be an introduction to the collections and resources of Banbury Museum and an opportunity to explore its galleries.
The event is free to attend and open to Society members and non-members alike; please register with the Society's Secretary in advance, or on arrival. oxrecsoc.org