Northend Open Gardens 2024
Nestled at the foot of the Burton Dassett Country Park, Northend is delighted to open its village gardens to the public.
A dozen of gardens including a community orchard will be open and our hospitable hosts usually keep you busy all day. This year, an inspiring pottery corner, with its spinning wheel and pliable clay will undoubtedly enrich the day’s event.
In the village hall we will do our best to live up to our reputation of “the best Open Garden catering experience in the region” with refreshments served throughout the day: teas and coffees with home-baked cakes, light lunches with vegan and gluten free options. Afternoon tea with Prosecco if you are tempted. Alternatively, our new pub, “The Lost Pug”, will actively support the event.
A selection of plants from the popular local Quarry nurseries will also be on sale.
The day starts at 11:00 from the Village Hall, where visitors buy their entry tickets with the brochure.
All proceeds go to the upkeep of the Burton Dassett Village Hall, registered charity number 22115.