Northend blooms for Annual Open Gardens Day
Visitors can look forward to a relaxing day in the countryside as a dozen private gardens, including the community orchard, welcome guests for a rare glimpse into some of Northend’s most cherished green spaces. Set against the scenic backdrop of rolling hills, this year’s event promises an enchanting mix of horticulture, heritage, and homemade delights.
A Village in Bloom
Garden lovers will find plenty to inspire, from traditional cottage plots to innovative landscaping, all lovingly maintained by local residents. Alongside the gardens, a Kings and Queens-themed scarecrow trail winds through the village, offering a playful and creative twist for families to enjoy.
Cake, Community and Countryside Charm
The Village Hall on Top Street is the hub of the day’s activities, serving refreshments and a tempting array of home-baked cakes throughout the event. It’s also the starting point for visitors, where tickets and brochures will be available.
Entry is £5 per person, with free admission for accompanied children under 16. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Burton Dassett Village Hall, making the day not just a treat for visitors, but a meaningful boost to the local community.
A plant stall, hosted in partnership with the well-regarded Quarry Nurseries, will offer a variety of flowers and plants for green-fingered visitors to take home.
The Lost Pug—Northend’s vibrant village pub that recently marked its first anniversary—is also joining the festivities, serving food all day from its scenic terrace, which boasts sweeping views of the Warwickshire countryside.
Whether you’re drawn by the gardens, the cakes, or simply the charm of this scenic village, Northend’s Open Gardens Day is a perfect summer outing for all ages.