North Cotswold Chamber Choir at the Chipping Norton Music Festival

As an integral part of the 112th Chipping Norton Music Festival we have organised a series of concerts including one by NC3. Join the North Cotswold Chamber Choir, conductor George Parris, and acclaimed pianist, Susie Allan, in celebrating Spring — new life, light, and abundance. Beginning with a rarely-heard masterpiece by Ethel Smyth, their concert will continue with exquisite European rarities by Lili Boulanger, Johannes Brahms and Wilhelm Stenhammar, and British springtime classics from Britten, Holst and Moeran.