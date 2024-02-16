North Cotswold Chamber Choir at the Chipping Norton Music Festival
T he North Cotswold Chamber Choir will be performing a concert to celebrate Springtime at the Chipping Norton Music Festival.
As an integral part of the 112th Chipping Norton Music Festival we have organised a series of concerts including one by NC3. Join the North Cotswold Chamber Choir, conductor George Parris, and acclaimed pianist, Susie Allan, in celebrating Spring — new life, light, and abundance. Beginning with a rarely-heard masterpiece by Ethel Smyth, their concert will continue with exquisite European rarities by Lili Boulanger, Johannes Brahms and Wilhelm Stenhammar, and British springtime classics from Britten, Holst and Moeran.
The programme will also reveal how late-Romantic composers imaginatively sought to combine the piano’s expressive voice with choral sound, providing a fitting end to the day of piano classes in the Town Hall.