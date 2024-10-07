Night of Our Light: The UK's Day of the Dead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A growing number of venues across Warwickshire are now taking part in an event named Night of Our Light, by founder Dayle Adams.

Dayle said: ‘After visiting Mexico and learning of the Day of the Dead, I realised the importance of celebrating the lives of our deceased loved ones. I found through my work and own experiences that the way someone dies can be the way they are remembered, rather than for the life they lived. Many people in the UK do not have a place they can visit to feel close to their loved ones in spirit, and Night of Our Light creates a time when anyone can attend to remember that special someone.’

The first Night of Our Light was held in 2021 at All Saints Church, Harbury where hundreds of candles were lit in the churchyard. Visitors were encouraged to light candles and names were read out during the evening. The evening was described by many as ‘magical’.

Night of Our Light is a spiritual event, not a religious one, even though it has previously only been held in churchyards. Harbury, Ladbroke, Napton and Morton Morrell churches and churchyards will again be adorned with hundreds of candles. However this year Mid-England Barrow at Farnborough is participating, giving a never before seen experience of this beautiful, spiritual area bathed in candlelight.

Sarah from Mid-England Barrow added, ‘I was absolutely delighted when Dayle asked us to join the Night of Our Light event, to provide an alternative to people who may not wish to visit a churchyard. The Barrow is a space where any or no religion is welcomed.’

The events are held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Sunday 3rd November and are free to attend. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

Please contact Dayle ([email protected]) or Sarah ([email protected]) for more information.