New in Wantage, Stirlings Day Care for over 65s - free trial Taster Week 12 - 16 May
Stirlings Day Care will operate every weekday from 10am to 4pm. Everyone who attends can enjoy a full day of activities and entertainment, along with a hot lunch and refreshments.
Regular attendees will have the opportunity to make friends and enjoy being part of a safe and sociable environment. Day Care helps to combat loneliness and offers family carers valuable free time, knowing their loved one is being cared for by professional staff.
During the Taster Week, newcomers can experience the Day Care at no cost (usual price £42 per day, sometimes subsidised by the Local Authority), subject to a short care assessment. Activities will be held every morning and afternoon, including quizzes, games, baking and bingo.
Specific events scheduled for the Taster Week include entertainment from singer Kev on Monday, chair yoga, a midweek afternoon tea, Men’s Club on Thursday and a Gardening Club at the end of the week.
Catherine Barthe, Home Manager, said: “We encourage local residents aged 65 and over to come and try out the service with a complimentary place during our Taster Week, 12–16 May. Day Care offers care and companionship in a safe environment, bringing older people together to make friends, enjoy new activities and create lasting memories.”
To find out more, secure a free place during the Taster Week, or book paid places, contact Stirlings on 01235 762444 or email [email protected].