Tess’ Brilliant Bakes on Parsons Street in Banbury has joined The Chatty Cafe Scheme - reducing loneliness to get people chatting!

Look out for the 'Chatter & Natter table' at Tess' Brilliant Bakes on Wednesdays 10am to 12noon.

The ‘Chatter & Natter table’ is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited. If you’re fed up of being on your own and fancy having a chat, going along to a Chatter & Natter table can be a great way to meet local people. The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for those experiencing loneliness and we know that simply having a chat can brighten someone’s day.

Who can join in?

Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.

What do I do?

When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction!