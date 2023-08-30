News you can trust since 1838
New Chatty Cafe in Banbury

Tess’ Brilliant Bakes on Parsons Street in Banbury has joined The Chatty Cafe Scheme - reducing loneliness to get people chatting!
By Ruth CurtisContributor
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

Look out for the 'Chatter & Natter table' at Tess' Brilliant Bakes on Wednesdays 10am to 12noon.

The ‘Chatter & Natter table’ is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.

The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.

A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited. If you’re fed up of being on your own and fancy having a chat, going along to a Chatter & Natter table can be a great way to meet local people. The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for those experiencing loneliness and we know that simply having a chat can brighten someone’s day.

Who can join in?

Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.

What do I do?

When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction!

For Tess’ Brilliant Bakes phone 07899 070005.

