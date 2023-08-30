New Chatty Cafe in Banbury
Look out for the 'Chatter & Natter table' at Tess' Brilliant Bakes on Wednesdays 10am to 12noon.
The ‘Chatter & Natter table’ is a great way of encouraging people to talk to others.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The scheme is the brainchild of Alexandra Hoskyn, who founded it after a miserable day at a supermarket café with her infant son, where she noticed that no one was talking to each other. She found that by simply putting ‘Chatter & Natter’ signs on tables in cafes it created a space for people to talk.
A Chatter & Natter table brings people together and everyone is invited. If you’re fed up of being on your own and fancy having a chat, going along to a Chatter & Natter table can be a great way to meet local people. The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for those experiencing loneliness and we know that simply having a chat can brighten someone’s day.
Who can join in?
Anyone... if you're on your own, in a couple, with a friend, if you're a carer why not sit there with who you care for, mums and babies, dads and babies, grandparents and babies, young people, older people and anyone in between! It’s a great way to meet new people in your community.
What do I do?
When you are deciding where to sit, look for the Chatter & Natter table and sit there! Stay for five minutes while you have your drink or longer. It’s not about making life-long friends, just having good old fashioned human interaction!
For Tess’ Brilliant Bakes phone 07899 070005.