Mind-reading duo Interlinked bring jaw-dropping live show to Banbury on 6th September
Fresh from TV appearances and viral social media clips that have left millions stunned, Sean and Kerry promise an evening of impossible connections, audience participation, and moments that will have you questioning reality itself. The pair’s unique skill sees Kerry — blindfolded — apparently able to see through Sean’s eyes, identifying audience members’ hidden thoughts, personal objects, and even private details they’ve never shared aloud.
Sean, who has wowed millions with his performances on Britain’s Got Talent and stages worldwide, says:
“We’ve performed everywhere from luxury yachts to arena stages — but there’s something special about an intimate venue like Lock 29. This is where audiences really feel the connection and can be part of the impossible.”
Kerry adds:
“This isn’t just a show you watch — it’s a show you experience. Every performance is unique because the audience shapes it in real time.”
With tickets limited to an intimate crowd, this one-night-only event promises a powerful, immersive experience that blends theatrical drama, mystery, and human connection.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday 6th September 2025
Venue: Lock 29, Banbury
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/
Prepare to have your mind read, your perceptions challenged, and your senses deceived — all in the hands of two of the UK’s most exciting live performers.