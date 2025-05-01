Middleton Cheney Art Group Exhibition

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

Welcome to our Art Exhibition, we hope you enjoy it.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our friendly group meet on Tuesdays in Chacombe Village Hall for mixed media painting and drawing.

Sessions are from 10.30am to 1.30pm, usually in 5 week blocks throughout the year. To get in the swing of things our first session is usually drawing and we sometimes start a new subject which we then develop over the weeks. The class often starts with a demonstration which inspires us, but even with help some of us struggle, although we have a good laugh trying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a small friendly group, who exhibit, socialise for lunches and go on trips to exhibitions.

We have a tutor some of the time which is very helpful to get us on the right track.

The exhibition is at the Chacombe Village Hall on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May from 10.00am to 5.00pm. There is plenty of parking or take the 500 bus from Banbury or Brackley.

Pictures and cards are for sale with cash or cheques only.

Tea or Coffee and cake is also for sale