Mamas & Papas opens in Marks & Spencer Banbury

The UK’s leading high street nursery brand, Mamas & Papas, has opened a brand-new concession within Marks & Spencer in Gateway Retail Park, Banbury this week.

Opening today (5th July), the first shoppers which spend more than £50 will have the chance to Spin the Wheel and win vouchers to spend in store, as well as Percy Pig treats. Visitors will also be able to meet Percy himself as the store opens.

Also, the first 50 parents-to-be to book and attend a Buying for Baby appointment, Mamas & Papas’ one-to-one personal shopping experience with an industry expert, will receive free goody bags of products to take home. There are also ongoing discounts as part of Mamas & Papas’ big Summer Sale for customers to make the most of, with up to 40% off selected sale lines.

Mamas & Papas have been helping parents grow their families for over 40 years, providing parents with all the essentials needed to make the most of life with a little one – from its own award-winning prams and pushchairs, car seats, baby clothing and nursery furniture and those from other leading baby brands, as well as expert advice.

The 1,534 sq ft concession, which is one of seven* located in M&S stores across the country, will offer Mamas & Papas’ award-winning range, including its bestselling all-terrain Ocarro pushchair, as well as delivering expert in-store services which are invaluable to new parents, such as car seat consultations and fittings, and independent advice across a wide range of brands.

The store’s Click & Collect service also makes it even more convenient for new parents to shop, taking the hassle out of shopping with a little one.

Ian O’Sullivan, Store Manager, Marks & Spencer at Gateway Retail Park, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as the latest store to welcome a bespoke Mamas & Papas shop-in-shop, complementing our baby and kidswear offer. Families are such a big part of our community and we’re proud to be able to offer them a bigger, better shopping experience. We know how daunting welcoming a new addition can be, and we can’t wait to see customers faces when they visit and find everything they would expect at a Mamas & Papas store, with the added value of shopping at their local M&S.”

Nathan Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Mamas & Papas: “We are excited to be opening our newest concession within the Banbury Marks & Spencer store, continuing to grow our partnership and enabling us to further support families across the UK as they navigate their important milestones along the parenting journey.

“With our goal to be the most accessible nursery brand on the high street, we’re demonstrating our commitment to investing in bricks & mortar stores by continuing to expand our successful concession business. We look forward to welcoming local parents-to-be and their families through our doors in the coming weeks.”

The store is open from 8am-8pm Monday - Saturday and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Mamas & Papas’ complimentary in-store Buying for Baby one-to-one appointments offer parents-to-be the chance to work with in-store experts to select essential products that suit their lifestyle best. To book an appointment, visit: www.mamasandpapas.com/en-gb/personal-shopping.