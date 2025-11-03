Make a wish with Banbury Cross Players this winter
Written by Liz Riley, who directed the group’s hugely successful 2023 pantomime, Cinderella, this is a magical adventure you do not want to miss!
Join Aladdin and his brother Nigel as their lives are turned upside-down when their mysterious ‘Uncle’ Abanazar suddenly appears, launching them on a wild quest to find a mysterious lamp! Along the way, audiences will meet a whole host of quirky characters – including Aladdin and Nigel’s mum, Mrs Twanky, the feisty Princess Anastasia, the trainee Genie of the Ring, the hilarious Royal Palace Guard and more!
Director Liz Riley said, “This fun-filled show has everything you could want in a pantomime - larger than life characters, songs, dancing, heaps of heart, and of course, plenty of audience participation! It’s the perfect outing for all the family, and we can’t wait for audiences to join us in Pantoland to cheer and boo their hearts out this November!”
Performances run from 20-23 November 2025, including a 2pm matinee on Saturday 22 November and a 3pm matinee on Sunday 23 November (Relaxed Performance with live BSL interpretation).
Tickets are available from The Mill Arts Centre Box Office on 01295 279002 or at https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/aladdin/