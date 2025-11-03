Make a wish with Banbury Cross Players this winter

By Katy Roberts
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:42 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 09:16 GMT
The cast of Banbury Cross Players, 2025 pantomime, Aladdin!placeholder image
The cast of Banbury Cross Players, 2025 pantomime, Aladdin!
Banbury Cross Players are delighted to invite audiences of all ages to their brand-new pantomime adventure, Aladdin, from 20-23 November 2025 at The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury.

Written by Liz Riley, who directed the group’s hugely successful 2023 pantomime, Cinderella, this is a magical adventure you do not want to miss!

Most Popular

Join Aladdin and his brother Nigel as their lives are turned upside-down when their mysterious ‘Uncle’ Abanazar suddenly appears, launching them on a wild quest to find a mysterious lamp! Along the way, audiences will meet a whole host of quirky characters – including Aladdin and Nigel’s mum, Mrs Twanky, the feisty Princess Anastasia, the trainee Genie of the Ring, the hilarious Royal Palace Guard and more!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director Liz Riley said, “This fun-filled show has everything you could want in a pantomime - larger than life characters, songs, dancing, heaps of heart, and of course, plenty of audience participation! It’s the perfect outing for all the family, and we can’t wait for audiences to join us in Pantoland to cheer and boo their hearts out this November!”

Aladdin, Mrs Twanky, and Nigel!placeholder image
Aladdin, Mrs Twanky, and Nigel!

Performances run from 20-23 November 2025, including a 2pm matinee on Saturday 22 November and a 3pm matinee on Sunday 23 November (Relaxed Performance with live BSL interpretation).

Tickets are available from The Mill Arts Centre Box Office on 01295 279002 or at https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/aladdin/

Related topics:BanburyCinderella
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice