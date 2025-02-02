Local care home launches 'Parent, Baby and Toddler' play group
The first being hosted on Wednesday 5th February 10am till 11.30am.
Parents and their little ones are invited to visit the home to enjoy music, games and activities tailored to provide a comfortable safe place to play.
Bringing together individuals from different age groups helps enrich the lives of everyone involved.
Following a request for good quality unwanted toys the homes activities team have been inundated with donations that have helped create a wonderful space where local parents and their children can come and relax, chat and allow the children to play freely.
A selection of refreshments and healthy snacks will be provided by the homes’ hospitality team on the day, including; hand cut fruits and vegetables.
General Manager, Shaju Paul of Chacombe Park, said: “Our intergenerational playgroup hopes to support parents with children under 5 to connect with older people, with the aim of bringing together the young and young at heart together – to build relationships through play.”
For further information please call our team on 01295 712001.