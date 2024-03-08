Local Banbury Garden Photographer, Clive Nichols, launches exhibition at Cotswold Art Gallery
Coming together for the first time, Clive Nichols and Broadway Contemporary Art are delighted to announce an exclusive book signing and exhibition of Clive’s incredible photographic work to be held on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March in the Cotswold village of Broadway.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
As well as ‘Brilliant English Gardens’ books, a limited edition collection of nearly 30 of Clive’s Garden and Flower photographs have been hand picked and curated by Clive and the Broadway Contemporary team, all framed and on display for the first time.
The book is large format, with most images as double page spreads, to maximise the effect of the gardens and to allow the reader full immersion into the experience of each one. This is possibly the largest and most glamorous book on gardens published in recent times’.