Local baby swim school dives into action for families in need – and how you can help

Water Babies Bucks & Beds is calling on the local community to help support families in need by donating essential baby items to Baby Basics this month.

The baby and toddler swim school, based in Banbury, is collecting much-needed supplies, such as nappies, baby clothes and toiletries, to support vulnerable families with young children.

Baby Basics is one of the largest networks of baby banks in the country, providing families with essential items for children from pre-birth to five years old. The charity helps reduce the stress and anxiety faced by parents who struggle to afford everyday necessities, ensuring no family has to choose between heating their home, putting food on the table or providing essentials for their baby.

Tamsin Brewis, owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, is passionate about supporting Baby Basics and the work they do. “As a business dedicated to helping parents bond with their babies, we understand how important it is for families to have access to the essentials they need. Baby Basics does incredible work supporting families in our community, and we’re proud to play a small part in helping them provide for those in need. If you can spare any nappies, baby clothes or toiletries, we’d love for you to drop them off and help us make a difference.”

Tamsin with the last Baby Basics collection from Water Babies Bucks & Beds, loading up for delivery

The majority of items donated to Baby Basics are high-quality second-hand goods from the local community, preventing thousands of essential items from ending up in landfill each year. In 2023 alone, Baby Basics Centres across the UK repurposed over 500,000 items of clothing and 20,000 other essential products.

Tamsin, who has asked for parents of the little ones who swim with them at Frank Wise School and Sibford School to donate what they can throughout April, added: “It’s heartbreaking to think that some families don’t have access to the basic items they need for their little ones. By donating even a small item, you can make a huge difference to a family in need.”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds is now accepting donations at their Banbury office. You can drop items off at 21 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 3QH. If you’re a parent whose child swims with one of Tamsin’s teachers, you’re also welcome to hand your donation to them at your next lesson.

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds