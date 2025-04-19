Local 80s tribute band return to the Mill for the third year in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An evening of 80s hits and fun is guaranteed!

Local 80s tribute band Sledgehammer are looking forward to their return to The Mill Arts Centre on 10 May.

Singer Russ Fray told us: “We have been going since 2016. The same four guys. Brought together and still together due a passion for everything 80s. We have played so many venues around Banbury that we always look forward to our performance at The Mill. The audience really make an effort with their fancy dress costumes and dance the night away.”

The band feature Russ on vocals alongside Simon on guitars, Al on bass and Phil on drums. They feature an amazing light show including lights in their guitars and also their shoes!

Sledgehammer play for 3 hours.

Drummer Phil Heard told us: “We cover all the big pop and rock hits - from A-ha to Wang Chung, and everything in between. Playing for three hours is a marathon run but we can’t stop the music!”

Sledgehammer pack out venues and festivals around Oxfordshire so this will be night not to miss.

Tickets available from The Mill Arts Centre. Fancy dress is encouraged!