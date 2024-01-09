'Let's Brew this!' - Banbury and District Samaritans dismantle 'Blue Monday' once and for all

Banbury & District Samaritans is keen to reinforce that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year, aka ‘Blue Monday’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suicide prevention charity has long campaigned to dispel the Blue Monday myth as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help. Instead, Samaritans is turning the day into a positive by running a Brew Monday event and encouraging friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

While people are contending with winter weather, dark days, the post-Christmas slump, and the cost-of-living pressures Banbury and District Samaritans is keen to reinforce that there’s no such thing as the saddest day of the year, aka ‘Blue Monday’. In fact, legend has it that “Blue Monday” was invented as part of an advertising campaign aimed at encouraging people to book a holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suicide prevention charity has long campaigned to dispel the Blue Monday myth as it could discourage people from seeking life-changing help.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Instead, Banbury and District Samaritans is turning the day into something positive by running a Brew Monday event and encouraging friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

To help celebrate and raise awareness of Brew Monday, Banbury and District Samaritans is joining forces with local rail industry partners Chiltern Railways to host an event at Banbury station on Monday 15th January. Volunteers will be handing out tea bags and chatting to passengers about the power of connecting.

Banbury and District Samaritans Branch Director, Yvonne Stowe said: “At Samaritans, we’re consistently busy responding to a call for help every 10 seconds, every hour of every day of the year. We know that people find life difficult at all times of the year, not just one day in January. And when they do, it’s important that they reach out for support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Blue Monday sounds very negative, instead we’re celebrating Brew Monday and encouraging friends and family to check in with one another over a cuppa. Even small moments of human connection like this can play a big role in helping people who are currently struggling.”

To help organise Brew Monday get togethers at work, college, clubs, groups or just with a mate, Samaritans have provided useful resources, fundraising tips, and information, available at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/