Let there be light: Banbury care homes invite local community to honour D-Day

Two care homes in Banbury are opening their doors to the community for a commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday 6th June, from 4pm-7pm, Care UK’s Highmarket House on North Bar Place is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony. Guests will be able to enjoy a street-style party with a delicious buffet specially prepared by the home’s talented catering team.

Also on Thursday 6th June, Care UK’s Seccombe Court on Gardner Way, in Adderbury is inviting the community to join a special 1940s themed tea party from 2.30pm-4.30pm, complete with classic tunes from a live local DJ.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with charities which support the three forces, including the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here at Highmarket House so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day for an evening of sharing memories.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity and, in the run-up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories – it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, added: “This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Seccombe Court as we mark such a significant moment in history.”

To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary.

To find out more about Highmarket House, please contact Home Manager Francesca Cowley on 01295 297596 or email [email protected]

For further information on Seccombe Court, please contact Home Admissions Advisor Steve Dumbrill on 01295 298795 or email [email protected]

