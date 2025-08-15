Less than 50 days until the European Championships reach Oxfordshrire

With less than 50 days to go until Blenheim Palace opens its gates, excitement is building for the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship and annual Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, taking place from 18 - 21 September. This event is shaping up to be an unmissable standout in the eventing calendar, as nations have begun to release longlists packed with championship talent, with one rider’s historic qualification set to inspire a generation.

Great Britain, reigning European and Olympic team champions, have announced a longlist of 18 exceptional combinations, including Paris 2024 medallists Tom McEwen and Laura Collett, world champion Yasmin Ingham and current world number one Harry Meade. Germany’s longlist is equally impressive, including multi-time European and Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung, alongside Olympic champion Julia Krajewski, former world champion Sandra Auffarth, Christoph Wahler and rising star Anna Siemer. With France chasing redemption after last year’s team bronze, the stage is set for one of the most fiercely contested Championships in recent history.

Adding to the historic atmosphere at Blenheim, Turkey will be represented for the very first time at a senior European Eventing Championship, with 25-year-old Kumru “Kuki” Say having qualified following her recent result at Baborówko Equestrian Festival CCI4-L*. Based in Germany, Kuki’s qualification marks a major milestone for Turkish equestrian sport and the ever-expanding global reach of eventing.

However, this year’s Championship at Blenheim offers more than just elite sport, with the Horse Trials acting as a festival for eventing, heritage and entertainment. Alongside the main competition, spectators can enjoy the return of the GFS Saddles 8 & 9 year old class, a proven launchpad for future stars, and the beloved evoke™ Eventer Challenge, offering grassroots riders from Pony Clubs and Riding Clubs the chance to shine on a major stage. Families can make a weekend of it with camping and glamping options, enjoy children’s entertainment and have the chance to meet YouTube star and author This Esme, with eventer and influencer Meg Elphick also confirmed to attend.

Hospitality options are once again proving popular, from luxury picnic spots at the Lakeside Parking area, complete with Fortnum & Mason hampers, to private hospitality overlooking the iconic Bladon Bridge water crossing. Whether you’re a fan of the sport or simply looking for an unforgettable weekend in the Oxfordshire countryside, Blenheim Palace will deliver something for everyone.

“The momentum is really starting to build now,” said Event Director, Katrina Midgley. “With such a world-class field shaping up we couldn’t be more excited to welcome spectators to what promises to be a truly unforgettable Championship. Grandstand tickets have already sold out for the Sunday, which is a real testament to just how exciting this year’s event will be.”

With longlist announcements being made and final team selections due in August, the countdown has begun for one of the biggest events in the countryside and eventing calendar.

For tickets, hospitality and the latest updates, visit bpiht.co.uk.