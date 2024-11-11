Last call for artists to exhibit

The annual Heseltine Open Exhibition 2024 will take place at the award-winning gallery in Middleton Cheney from Sunday 24 November to Sunday 15 December. It will showcase artwork by people based in North Oxfordshire and the south area of Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists are invited to enter up to three items of artwork they have made in any medium, for example paintings, sculpture, pottery, textiles, jewellery, glass, photography or digital art.

The opportunity to show and sell work is offered to professional artists and those who are ‘emerging’ makers, or are aged 11 to 18 for the youth category. Entries are welcome from people who produce their artworks for pleasure, as long as works submitted by adults are mostly for sale, because this exhibition is the main fundraiser for the gallery’s programme of exhibitions. Members of the Friends of the Heseltine Gallery are offered a discount on the entry fee, which is £7.50 for each item. This income and commission on sales help pay for costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submission days for artwork to be brought to the gallery are Monday 18 November, 11am to 6pm and Tuesday 19 November, 10am to 4pm. Anyone interested in entering artwork should visit the Heseltine Gallery website www.theheseltinegallery.org.uk and read the full guidelines, or email friends@theheseltinegallery for details.

James Stead with his award-winning ceramics at the 2023 Heseltine Open Exhibition

The gallery’s programme and operation are run by a voluntary committee, working with the Head of Art and Design at Chenderit School, where the gallery is located. All exhibitions are open to the public and free for visitors, including other school groups.

The Heseltine Open Exhibition will be open daily except Saturdays, from Sunday 24 November, 10am to 4pm at the Heseltine Gallery, Archery Rd, Middleton Cheney OX17 2QR. Admission is free. Meet the Artists events on Sundays will provide opportunities to find out how they produce their art and ask about their inspiration and processes.