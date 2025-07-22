Lake House care home opens gardens to the public for the first time in support of Katharine House Hospice

Lake House, a care home near Banbury run by not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), is opening its gardens to the public for the very first time on Friday 25 July, from 2–4pm, as part of the Katharine House Hospice Open Gardens initiative.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special event is an opportunity to enjoy Lake House’s extensive gardens while raising vital funds for Katharine House Hospice, which provides compassionate care and support for adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families across north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire.

The home’s dementia-friendly garden has been carefully designed to stimulate all five senses, helping to stir memories and create meaningful connections – especially for those living with dementia.

In addition to the sensory garden, visitors can explore:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents enjoying the gardens at Lake House

A flourishing vegetable patch, tended by residents and volunteers

A tranquil remembrance garden, offering a space for quiet reflection

A colourful meadow garden, buzzing with wildlife and seasonal blooms

A nature trail for children, perfect for younger visitors to enjoy a bit of outdoor adventure.

Alex Grindle, Home Manager at Lake House, explained the benefits of these green spaces for residents: “Our gardens are a vital part of life here at Lake House. They not only provide a place of peace and relaxation but are also a source of joy, activity, and togetherness. The dementia garden in particular brings our whole community together – residents, families, colleagues, volunteers.”

The Lake House team, together with residents, family members and local volunteers, have worked hard all year round to bring the gardens to life for the open day. Alex added: “Gardening has so many health and wellbeing benefits, and it’s been amazing to see how the collective efforts of all those tending our gardens has lifted spirits and built connections.”

The care home is one of nine gardens open to the public this summer as part of the Katharine House Hospice initiative. Each venue offers a different garden experience, with visitors invited to stroll at their leisure, enjoy delicious teas and cakes, and take part in other activities hosted throughout the day.

The dementia-friendly garden at Lake House

Rachel Burns, Community Engagement Manager at Katharine House Hospice, said: “We are extremely excited to have Lake House care home taking part in our Open Gardens scheme for the first time. The support from events like this makes such a difference to the services we provide for our patients and their families. The dementia garden at Lake House, with its sensory storytelling, is a beautiful example of how gardens can offer healing, comfort, and connection. We hope visitors come away inspired!”