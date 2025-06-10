Kineton Music Festival’s 10th event: A big celebration for charity and community

This year’s festivities get going on Friday with the free ‘Pre Festival Party’ featuring J.E.E.P, a band guaranteed to get everyone in the mood. On Saturday, the main stage will be packed with energy, headlined by the tribute band ‘Queen – Greatest Hits.’ Right before them, ‘The Brightside - Killers’ will keep the crowd dancing.

Earlier acts will set the tone, and the popular Acoustic Tent will showcase local musicians well into the evening. The festival has food stalls, craft vendors, a beer tent, and camping options meaning you can make a full weekend of it.

Tickets for the festival are available here: https://www.kinetonssc.com/kmf

The festival is known for being family friendly. Part of this reputation is built on no additional charges for use of bouncy castles and a climbing wall.

Excitingly ‘Tayfest’ is back for its second run. This area is all about giving kids under 12 a day to remember and is hosted by Tay’s Tribe; a group raising funds for Brain Tumour Research honouring the memory of Taylan Kurtul, who passed away from a brain tumour in 2024 at just six years old.

Last year, Tayfest raised over £5,000 for the cause. There will be hands-on fun with groups like Mucking About, Adventure Babies, Zoogie Boogie Club, and Top of the Rocks Tuition. Kids can handle reptiles with ‘Cool Critters,’ spot The Gruffalo, and even meet Zack George (Steel from Gladiators) who will be supporting Tay’s Tribe with his family.

With face painting, glitter tattoos, bouncy castles, raffle, tombola, bracelet making, pebble painting and the grand finale foam party and disco, there’s plenty to keep the little ones entertained all day.

**New this year is the ‘Quiet Zone,’ a calm area with bean bags, blankets, and ear defenders for kids who need a break from the noise. Calm and quiet activities will be taking place in this new zone throughout the day*

Tickets for Tayfest are sold separately for £6 on the day and cover re-entry to the activities all day.

It’s shaping up to be the biggest Kineton Music Festival yet—a weekend packed with family fun, music, food and giving back.

You can find out more about the festival and view a video of last year’s event here: https://www.kinetonssc.com/about-kmf