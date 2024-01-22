News you can trust since 1838
Keep your New Year's Resolutions at Banbury’s Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show, this February

Banbury’s popular Mind, Body, and Spirit Wellbeing Show is back in February, with a theme of helping people achieve their New Year’s resolutions.
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
The event will take place at the General Foods Social Club Waterside Bar, on Saturday February 3rd. It is a one-day event, this year.

The show, organised by Deer Spirit Events, features holistic, spiritual and self-help experts, stalls selling crystals, arts and crafts, jewellery and healthy living products, and a wide range of psychic, tarot and other readers providing insights into past, present and future.

There will also be workshops and talks covering self-help, wellbeing, holistic and spiritual subjects.

Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing ShowBanbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show
Organiser, Julie Fenn, said: “How many people start the New Year with positive intent but soon fall back into old ways and struggle to keep their New Year’s resolutions, we want to help people to create their perfect 2024."

The event is £2 entry and free for under 16s with an adult. For more information, visit deerspirit.co.uk.

