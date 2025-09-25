Keep Tooley's Afloat - two nights of free music

Keep Tooley’s Afloat – two nights of music in Tooley’s drydock Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th Oct 7pm Free Coinciding with Banbury Canal Festival Tooleys boatyard are hosting two nights of free music in the 250 year old dry dock, raising awareness and support for Tooley’s in these troubled times on the canals.

Friday night features The Three Idle Women who borrow their name from the women who worked the canal during WW2, the waterways equivalent of the women’s land army. Despite the name the women weren’t idle, they worked extremely hard, lived in close quarters and learnt a lot about boats. Jane, Charlie and Steph write original material and arrange old songs to spread their infectious fondness for the canals and waterways, mixing traditional folk with quirky instruments, rich vocal harmonies and strong story telling which really bring to life the history and heritage of the canal system. With the latest album getting airplay on BBC Radio 2, and featuring on Channel 4’s Narrow Escapes they are fast becoming the canal band of choice.

The Oxford Classic Jazz Duo are Nick Gill, piano and vocals. Nick has been a professional jazz musician since 1992, playing on numerous occasions with the top classic jazz musicians in the UK. He has evolved a uniquely original, relaxed style, which captures the beguiling essence of pre-war jazz.

Caroline will be familiar to many for her Canal Weekend musical sawing marathons on the roof of her narrowboat. She also loves singing and experimenting with unconventional percussion instruments.

Saturday evening features The Sea Green Singers and The Brewers Daughter.

The Sea Green Singers are a political choir who sing for peace, justice, freedom and rights. They sing at demos supporting the NHS, XR, peace in Palestine, Keep Campsfield Closed, and so on. They also put on gigs telling the stories, in word and song, of people's struggles over the centuries. They wear sea-green because it's the colour worn by the Levellers in the 17th century and we sing regularly at Levellers Day in Burford.

Rhiannon Crutchley is an independent, alternative, acoustic musician who performs under the stage name The Brewer's Daughter. By mixing styles of folk, world music, grunge, ska, blues and soul she creates a multi-instrumentalist show that has the audience in tears, in arms and with a brighter perspective of this thing we call life. The Brewer’s Daughter’s third studio album ‘Made Undone’ is released on April 5th with a brand new line of merch available to pre-order from Bandcamp today. Except from three exclusive solo shows, Rhiannon will be joined by featured artists and Tarantism bandmates Magnus Martin and Mel Rogers. The trio hit the road for an album release tour throughout the UK in April 2024. At these shows you can expect to hear three friends live in session, playing tunes from the new album, traditional folk and a selection of tracks from their extensive collective repertoire.

The events are free, but a donation is suggested – ticket available at ticketsource.co.uk/tooleys-events