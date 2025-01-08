Join us for a night under the stars: Sleep Out to Help Out… again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This February, make a real difference by joining Accommodation Concern's second annual Sleepout Fundraiser at Wicksteed Park in Kettering. On the evening of February 21st, 2025, we invite you to trade your warm bed for a night on the ground to support those facing homelessness in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event kicks off at 8pm with what was last year's highlight - a high-quality quiz that had everyone laughing, learning, and saying 'hmm'. Sleepout participants join for free, while others can participate for £10 per person or £70 for a team of 8. This isn't just any quiz; it's packed with intriguing facts that sparked conversation and curiosity. At 11pm, we'll settle down for the night under the stars, experiencing a fraction of what those without homes endure. This year, we're challenging everyone to bring their A-game in fundraising, with a playful twist: which community group or business can raise the most funds? Let's spark a friendly competition and see if we can crown the "Champions of Charity" right here in Northamptonshire.

Reflecting on our success from January 2024, the quiz and sleepout were not only a hit but also a heartwarming display of community spirit. Despite the cold wind, the event was a joyful gathering, with participants, including our previous Mayor of Kettering and our dedicated debt, welfare benefits, and housing advisers, enjoying a beautiful sunrise over Wicksteed Park, the same venue hosting us once again. Your participation last year helped us achieve remarkable outcomes, from providing top-notch housing advice to securing supported accommodation for those most in need. With Accommodation Concern, your fundraising yields significant returns, transforming lives through our expert interventions that far exceed what any individual could achieve alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those ready to take up this challenge, expect to see the night sky, feel the chill of the wind, and ensure you bring a sleeping bag. While we hope for clear skies, come prepared for rain. Don't worry, though; we'll have tea and coffee on standby to keep spirits high.

Dare to Care: One Night Under the Stars Could Change Lives – Join the Sleepout Fundraiser at Wicksteed Park!

Register for just £10 and aim to raise at least £100, but we encourage you to exceed this goal for even greater impact.

Sign Up Now to Make a Difference:

Join the Sponsored Sleepout by registering online at bit.ly/cs25donate

Book your seat at the Quiz, gather your team of 8 or fewer and sign up online bit.ly/cs25quiz

Contact Accommodation Concern 01536 416 560 or [email protected] for any questions. Together, we can turn a night outside into a memorable beacon of hope for our community.