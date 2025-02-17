‘It was like a night out at my local pub again’: Banbury care home residents turn back the clocks to recreate night out on the town

Residents of a Banbury care home turned back the clocks for a night of music, good company, and dancing at their Pie and Pint Night.

The residents at The Ridings care home transformed their living room into a traditional pub for one night.

They enjoyed pints of beer and delicious pies and danced to the music guest DJ Bob Dainty of Banbury Music Mix played.

For many residents, it was a chance to turn back the clocks and recreate a night out on the town.

Banbury Music Mix's DJ Bob Dainty helped start the party by playing a selection of classic songs for the residents to dance to.

Resident Henry said: “These kinds of events make me feel as though I'm at my local pub.

“The food was excellent and it’s always great to have a beer. I am glad to be here”.

Care assistant Lillie added: “It is wonderful that we are able to make these events happen, meaning our community and families can be brought together and engage with our residents.”

The home’s will be next hosting a bingo and raffle event on February 28.

