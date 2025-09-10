International singing star in Chipping Norton

The wonderful baritone voice of Roderick Williams will be heard in Chipping Norton, giving generous help to Chipping Norton Choral Society’s anniversary project.

Some detailed research in local history archives has shown that opportunities for choral singing in Chipping Norton have been in demand for 155 years.

It clearly shows how much singing has been of constant benefit to the Chippy community.

To celebrate this special anniversary the Choral Society has commissioned a new choral composition which Roderick Williams is very generously supporting with this unmissable recital and masterclass. T

he new music will be available for all choirs to sing in the future.

Details and tickets are on www.cncs.org.uk