International rock'n'roll trio 'Rockin'em' to take to the stage in Greatworth

Live Shot

Kettering based trio are to perform at Greatworth Rock'n'Roll Club on Saturday, June 14!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for a night of electrifying 1950s rock’n’roll and swing as Rockin’em, the high-energy band with over 600 performances to their name, make their debut appearance in Greatworth!

Having thrilled audiences across the UK and throughout Europe — including Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France — Rockin’em bring their internationally acclaimed live show to town for one night only.

Doors open at 7:30pm.

Poster

Tickets: £10 on the door.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most dynamic retro acts on the circuit alongside DJ Mike Wilson.

More information at www.rockinem.com