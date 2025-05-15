International rock'n'roll trio 'Rockin'em' to take to the stage in Greatworth
Get ready for a night of electrifying 1950s rock’n’roll and swing as Rockin’em, the high-energy band with over 600 performances to their name, make their debut appearance in Greatworth!
Having thrilled audiences across the UK and throughout Europe — including Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France — Rockin’em bring their internationally acclaimed live show to town for one night only.
Doors open at 7:30pm.
Tickets: £10 on the door.
Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most dynamic retro acts on the circuit alongside DJ Mike Wilson.
More information at www.rockinem.com