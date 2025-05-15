International rock'n'roll trio 'Rockin'em' to take to the stage in Greatworth

By Dion Marlow
Published 15th May 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 13:48 BST
Kettering based trio are to perform at Greatworth Rock'n'Roll Club on Saturday, June 14!

Get ready for a night of electrifying 1950s rock’n’roll and swing as Rockin’em, the high-energy band with over 600 performances to their name, make their debut appearance in Greatworth!

Having thrilled audiences across the UK and throughout Europe — including Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France — Rockin’em bring their internationally acclaimed live show to town for one night only.

Doors open at 7:30pm.

Tickets: £10 on the door.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most dynamic retro acts on the circuit alongside DJ Mike Wilson.

More information at www.rockinem.com

