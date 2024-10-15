Information day to reveal how downsizing can help Stow residents boost their retirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brand-new retirement community in Stow-on-the-Wold is holding an information day to highlight the benefits of downsizing, as research has revealed nearly a quarter (24%) of retirees are considering moving to a smaller property[1].

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Wednesday 16th October between 12pm and 3pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Hawkesbury Place on Fosse Way, the event will offer a deep dive into downsizing while answering any questions about the development’s sophisticated facilities and accommodation.

On the day, the McCarthy Stone team will be providing information about its packages which have been designed to make moving stress-free. These include Part-Exchange, which includes money towards legal fees, free specialist removals, and a guaranteed sale, and the Smooth Move scheme, which consists of free specialist removals and a contribution towards estate agents and legal fees*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the many advantages of rightsizing, McCarthy Stone will be joined by local downsizing experts to discuss how moving to one of its retirement properties can help to reduce maintenance and upkeep, reduce energy consumption, provide better accessibility, and foster a sense of community and belonging. On top of that, downsizing can provide significant financial relief. In fact, research by the retirement housebuilder has revealed downsizing frees up an average of £120,000 in equity[2].

Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news

Bookings for the ‘Rightsize for Retirement’ event must be made in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support, and choice as possible.

“Currently, McCarthy Stone estimates that around £516bn[1] in equity is being held up as downsizing remains unfeasible for almost three million retirees due to a lack of suitable housing stock being available to meet their needs. This is just one of the many reasons why McCarthy Stone is committed to creating purpose-built, specialist homes that allow people to live as independently as possible and make the most of their retirement in a warm, secure environment, where there’s always a friendly face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[1] Downsizing still unfeasible for 3 million retirees | McCarthy Stone (mccarthyandstone.co.uk)

[2] Downsizing still unfeasible for 3 million retirees | McCarthy Stone (mccarthyandstone.co.uk)

[3] Downsizing still unfeasible for 3 million retirees | McCarthy Stone (mccarthyandstone.co.uk)