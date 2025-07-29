In pictures: Big crowds pack out Market Place for return of the ever-popular Banbury Music Mix

By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Thousands packed into Banbury’s Market Place on Friday (July 25) to enjoy an evening of live music at the return of the Banbury Music Mix event.

Organisers say that around 2,000 people attended the free annual concert in the town centre.

Visitors were treated to performances from five bands as well as a fantastic selection of food and drink vendors.

Put on by Banbury Town Council in collaboration with Banbury Music Mix, the event aims to shine a light on emerging local acts.

The event offers 45-minute slots to four acts and a full hour-long set to one headline act to close the party.

Many of the bands perform a set of sing-along covers, but some acts also take the opportunity to perform original numbers.

Organisers of the event said: “As a free event, Banbury Music Mix serves as a great opportunity for local acts to introduce themselves to new audiences, with crowd numbers only a select few locations in the town, like Market Place, can accommodate.

“With such a positive reaction to the night, it is likely Banbury Music Mix will return next year for another instalment, introducing and welcoming even more bands to Banbury residents.”

This year’s bands included Seven Hours Behind, The Sidekicks, The Medicine Men, Hampton Riot, and J.E.E.P.

Alongside the great music, concertgoers enjoyed a wide range of food and drink stalls set up in a trader zone in Market Place.

The next Banbury Town Council event scheduled to take place is the Banbury Food and Drink Festival on Sunday, August 17.

Local act Hampton Riot ensured the crowd stayed on their feet with a set of rousing punk covers.

1. Banbury Music Mix

Local act Hampton Riot ensured the crowd stayed on their feet with a set of rousing punk covers.

Around 2,000 people crammed into Banbury Market Place for the evening of free live music.

2. Banbury Music Mix 2025

Around 2,000 people crammed into Banbury Market Place for the evening of free live music.

The crowds stayed in the market place until the final band finished their last song.

3. Banbury Music Mix

The crowds stayed in the market place until the final band finished their last song.

Blues and rock ‘n’ roll act The Medicine Men got the audience moving with their signature high-energy style.

4. Banbury Music Mix

Blues and rock 'n' roll act The Medicine Men got the audience moving with their signature high-energy style.

