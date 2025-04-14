Iconic movie anniversaries celebrated with big screen comebacks at Vue Bicester

Miss Congeniality

Four iconic films marking major milestones are returning to Vue Bicester this month for a limited run.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off the re-release series is everyone’s favourite sheep-pig, Babe. This charming farmyard tale first trotted onto screens 30 years ago, with its plucky hero proving that anything is possible - even becoming the best herder on the farm (with a little help from Farmer Hoggett, of course!) Laugh along and rediscover this talking animal classic when it returns to the big screen.

Another favourite strutting back onto the big screen is comedy classic Miss Congeniality, celebrating its 25th anniversary in style this year. Starring Sandra Bullock as an undercover F.B.I. agent tasked with infiltrating the surprising world of beauty pageants to stop a dangerous threat, this turn-of-the-century gem returns to cinemas from Friday 18 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Film fans looking for something out of this world need look no further, as Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith returns to Vue for a special 20th anniversary screening. From Friday 25 April, audiences can witness the dramatic fall of Anakin Skywalker and the rise of one of cinema’s most iconic villains - Darth Vader.

Babe

Also returning on Friday 25 April to mark its 20th anniversary is the beloved period drama Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley. Based on Jane Austen’s iconic novel and featuring a stellar cast including Judi Dench and Donald Sutherland, this sweeping romance is set to charm audiences all over again when it returns to Vue this month.

Michael Chapman, General Manager of Vue Bicester, said: “We love showcasing the very best of the big screen, whether it’s brand-new blockbusters or timeless classics. With 2025 marking major milestones for some much-loved films, we’re thrilled to bring them back to Vue for fans to enjoy all over again - and for a new generation to discover for the first time.”

Tickets start from just £5.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com