IBIZA-on-Stour Returns with Headline DJ Dave Pearce for Shipston Proms 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave with be joined by Escape from Samsara founder and DJ, Tim Samsara, and the evening will be kicked off by local DJ Dirty Harry in his crowd-pleasing style.

Dave Pearce has been a driving force in the UK Dance Scene for many years. Known for his uplifting energetic “Big Room Anthemic Trance “and “Dance Anthems” sets which feature many of the classics he helped break through his legendary Dance Anthems Radio 1 show, his Ibiza residencies, and of course his iconic Nulife record label.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known by many as the “King of UK Trance Anthems”, Dave has sold over 1 million compilation CDs, achieving Gold Sales on albums for Ministry Of Sound, Universal, and BMG, including Transcendental Euphoria, Dave Pearce Dance Anthems, and Dave Pearce Trance Anthems.

DJ Dave Pearce of Radio 1 Show Dance Anthems

Dave has DJ’d at major festivals and clubbing destinations across the world including London, Ibiza, Athens, Bahrain, Dubai, Mumbai, and Doha.

He has played all the major UK Dance Festivals including Creamfields, Gatecrasher Summer Soundsystem, Godskitchen Global Gathering, Coloursfest, Planet Love, and numerous UK Music Festivals including Knebworth Cool Britannia, Manchester Pride, Restricted Forest, 90's fest, Back2Fest, Carfest and many more.

He has featured in the acclaimed DJ magazine “Top 100 DJ’S In The World Poll“ three times. He has held club residencies in Ibiza, Mallorca, Tenerife, and the Greek Islands as well as UK clubs including the Ministry Of Sound in London

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave has DJ’d alongside some of Dance music’s biggest names including Faithless, Fatboy Slim, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Paul Van Dyk , Paul Oakenfold, Carl Cox, Sasha, Laidback Luke, Nicky Romero, and many more.

Dave first came to national prominence in the mid 90’s creating the cult BBC Radio 1 show “Dance Anthems” which he presented for 13 years attracting record audiences of millions of listeners and the third highest audience reach on the station, for many years he also hosted the Radio 1 Drivetime show with over 4 million listeners a day. Previously he presented the Breakfast Show on London’s KISS FM He has also presented numerous Dance TV Shows including the ITV1 clubbing series “Dance Years” MTV Dancefloor Chart, MTV Top 100 Dance Anthems, and shows on Chartshow TV, The Box and Clubland TV. Recently he presented a Dance Documentary on SKY TV with Paul Oakenfold and Goldie. He has also made numerous shows and specials for BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio 2, UK commercial radio, and even BBC Radio 4.