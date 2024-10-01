Hundred Watt Club brings glamour, ghouls & giggles to Banbury

By Lena Lenman
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:16 BST
Hundred Watt Club return to Banbury next month with a ghoulishly glamorous evening of burlesque & vaudeville entertainment. As one of the longest running burlesque revues in the UK, Hundred Watt Club are excited to be bringing their travelling showgirl-filled event back to The Mill Arts Centre for a Halloween celebration with a difference!

Expect spine-tingling striptease, madcap comedy, dizzying circus stunts and all manner of cabaret tomfoolery, you’ll never be the same after a glimpse into this topsy turvy world. Expect the unexpected, but come prepared for an unforgettable night of tongue in cheek, glamorous, grown-up fun!

The Lowdown: Not for the fainthearted, this show employs and embraces adult themes, strong language and partial nudity with gusto. Over 18s Only.

What the critics say:

Poster for Hundred Watt Club burlesquePoster for Hundred Watt Club burlesque
Poster for Hundred Watt Club burlesque

‘Old school mischief and timeless raunchiness collide at the Hundred Watt Club. Hats – and corsets – off to Lena Mae for an excellent night of entertainment’ Sussex Express

‘Coarse and unpleasant…for coarse and unpleasant people.’ Seetickets review.

‘Harking back to the gin drenched halcyon days of a grimy Berlin nightclub in the 1930s, Hundred Watt Club sparkles, fizzles and shines brightly on a dark night.’ Fringereview.co.uk

‘Righteous, radical…an absolute riot!’ Mardigrasmag.co.uk

