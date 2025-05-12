Hugely popular Langford Arts Festival returns

The Langford Arts Festival returns to the Oxfordshire village bigger than ever on the weekend of Saturday 7th–Sunday 8th June, with over 60 artists signed up, a beautiful sculpture garden, and even more activities for visitors to try.

The Festival, which takes place every two years, will feature the work of amateur and professional artists, ranging from water colour, acrylic and oil paintings, prints and photography through to sculpture, glass, jewellery and pottery. There will be something to suit any budget; works from sought after artists for serious collectors, through to pieces for people who just want to find something special for their home.

With so much art on show, the Festival is taking place in five key locations in Langford, which is itself a classic Cotswold village.

St Matthew’s Church in Langford, which dates back to the 11th Century, is the atmospheric setting where all the 2D work will be displayed and sold. There will also be a sculpture garden, ‘the thatch’ displaying 3D art, and an entire art in action pavilion.

The art in action pavilion was hugely popular two years ago, providing hundreds of taster sessions to visitors. This year it returns with even more activities for adults and children to try. Visitors will be able to have a go on a potter’s wheel, paint simple watercolour cards, make paper-clay decorations, create nature collages, hand print tablecloths and bags, and try mandala pebble decorating. A blacksmith will also offer metalwork taster sessions.

With light lunches and afternoon teas being served in two locations in the village, Langford Arts Festival will provide the perfect day out for both families and serious art enthusiasts.

Set in West Oxfordshire, Langford (GL7 3LN) is on the Oxfordshire/Gloucestershire/Wiltshire border, half an hour from Cheltenham, Swindon and Oxford.

The Festival runs from 11am-5pm throughout the weekend, finishing on Sunday, June 8. Entry is free.

To find out more about visiting go to www.langfordartsfestival.co.uk