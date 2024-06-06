How to take your F1® obsession to the next level

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After binge-watching 6 seasons of Drive to Survive and scrolling through every Gunther Steiner fan edit on TikTok, the logical next step is to experience the thrill firsthand at the iconic Silverstone Circuit this July.

Formula One used to be the domain of die-hard petrol heads and serious gear junkies, but thanks to the Netflix effect suddenly everyone's an expert on tyre compounds and pit stop strategies. Brunch conversations have pivoted from cocktail recipes to grid penalties and DRS zones. It's not just about the racing though - it's the glitz, the glamour, the girlfriends, and the gossip. Who knew a sport with such awful helmet hair could become such a chic obsession?

While summer 2024 promises a plethora of sporting spectacles, from the Olympics to the Euros, nothing quite compares to the adrenaline rush of Formula One®. Race weekends are filled with heart-pounding action, exclusive hospitality, and the chance to rub shoulders with socialites. The vibe across the hospitality terraces is unmatched; cool but not overly pretentious, with genuinely amazing food and plenty of fun to be had. There's minimal tweed, and definitely no fascinators in sight. Attending a Grand Prix weekend has evolved into a full-blown social event, where the crowd is as much about seeing and being seen as it is about watching the race.

The rise in popularity has been nothing short of meteoric, making the build-up to Silverstone more exciting every year. There's a lot of anticipation for British drivers in particular, such as heart-throb Lando Norris who won his first Grand Prix in Miami last month, to gain a place on the podium in front of a home crowd.

So why settle for a standard grandstand experience, when you can elevate your weekend at the British Grand Prix with premium hospitality packages and truly revel in the atmosphere? We've got our eyes on two ticket packages in particular that will make for an unforgettable Silverstone experience:

Fusion Lounge

Treat yourself to a weekend of opulence with premium hospitality and party vibes at MATCH Hospitality's Fusion Lounge. With gourmet dining and interactive chef stations, every culinary whim is catered to. Savour the finest global flavours accompanied by free-flowing Ferrari Trento. But the indulgence doesn't end there. Dance the night away at the exclusive Race Day After Party, held on Sunday, and mingle with fellow enthusiasts and industry insiders. Fusion Lounge has prime viewing options from the extended outdoor terrace or traditional grandstand seating, so you're guaranteed a great seat to the action. Plus, super screen viewings ensure you never miss a millisecond.

The Racing Green

If you're looking to take the whole family to the F1® at Silverstone, MATCH Hospitality has the perfect premium offering that caters to racing enthusiasts of all ages. The Racing Green is an alfresco enclosure located inside the inner track at Silverstone, combining the adrenaline of the race with a variety of child-friendly attractions and exciting demonstrations. The Racing Green has a summer fair vibe, featuring interactive experiences like simulators, Scalextric racing challenges, and mega screens to keep everyone entertained. Foodies will delight in the artisan street food trucks, BBQ, cooking demonstrations, and numerous bars to keep refreshed throughout the day. This family-friendly package also boasts superb elevated views of Wellington Straight, Aintree, the Loop, and Village corners, ensuring you don't miss any of the high-speed action.

Children’s tickets are available at a reduced price, with kids under 2 free and a 10% discount for ages 2-10. It’s an ideal way to make a weekend of it and create lasting memories.

