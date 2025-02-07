Hooky Players present The Wizard of Oz

This year’s Hooky Players panto offering is an absolute cracker and brings some joy to shake away those winter blues!

Hooky Players is staging The Wizard of Oz, a wicked Pantomime adventure by Tom Whalley, on Thursday 20th, Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd February, in the War Memorial Hall, Chapel Street, starting at 7.00 pm. The door and bar will be open 30 minutes before the performance starts. It is a brilliantly funny and clever script which is packed with the cream of awful old jokes as well as some very amusing ones! Tickets £10 adults and £5 under-18s from www.hookyplayers.co.uk.