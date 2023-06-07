News you can trust since 1838
Hook Norton’s Music at the Crossroads festival celebrates its 25-year anniversary this monthy

The popular Music at the Crossroads festival in Hook Norton will celebrate its 25-year anniversary later this month.
By Peter WatkinsContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:12 BST

The festival, which this year boasts 19 hours of live music over three days in a beautiful location overlooking the famous Hook Norton Brewery, will get started on Friday June 30 and come to a close on Sunday July 2.

This year the festival features music from headliners The Krissy Matthews Band and The John Otway Band, along with a full and varied bill and an acoustic chill-out day planned for Sunday.

Profits raised from the event will go to national and local charities and organisations, including Blood Cancer UK and The Firefighters Charity.

Revellers enjoying themselves at the Music at the Crossroads festival in Hook Norton.Revellers enjoying themselves at the Music at the Crossroads festival in Hook Norton.
Revellers enjoying themselves at the Music at the Crossroads festival in Hook Norton.

There will be a full line-up of varied musical genres, including folk, blues, singer-songwriter, rock, and bluegrass country, from 2pm until 11.45pm on Friday and Saturday, with music on two stages, both outdoor and marquee.

As well as music, there will be children’s entertainment, including giant bubbles, stilt walking, and more. There will also be food and drink stalls, clothing stalls, vendors, and a host of real ales available at the Hook Norton Beer Tent & Cocktail Bar.

Camping is available for tents, campervans, and caravans to book via the ticketing site, and car parking is free of charge. Tickets for Friday are £15 for adults and £7.50 for 11–17 years. On Saturday, it's £25 for adults and £12.50 for 11–17 years.Friday and Saturday are free of charge for 10 years and under, and Sunday’s entry is free for all.

To book a ticket, visit Eventbrite/musicatthecrossroads2023 or ask someone at the gate.

For more information visit, https://www.hookymusic.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/musicatthecrossroads

