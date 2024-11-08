Hook Norton Primary School Sustainable Project

Hook Norton Primary School is committed to sustainability and, as part of this project, are holding a jumble sale of pre-loved clothes/items tomorrow 9th November.

The children at school are learning a range of new skills/knowledge by taking part in this jumble sale.

They have learnt about the importance of reusing and recycling good condition items and how to help out the local community.

Pupils in years 5 and 6 are organising and sorting out all donations this afternoon and setting up for the sale happening at school tomorrow, 1-4pm.

As I write this I can hear them all cheerily down the corridor being busy.

All monies raised will go back into the school from which the children will benefit from.