Home energy information event in Deddington

Come along to Deddington Church between 1.30 and 5 on Saturday 20th September to find out from the experts about keeping our homes comfortably warm in ways that are also good for the planet.

There will be plenty of information to help us decide what to do to reduce our home energy bills. Whether it's draught proofing without causing condensation or finding out about solar panels, battery back ups and heat pumps there will be people on hand to answer questions.

As well as the stalls there are talks throughout the afternoon including from local experts; Barbara Hammond, M.B.E., from the social enterprise, Low Carbon Hub, will talk about the future of home energy supply in the UK and CosyHomes Oxfordshire will explain the way they work to retrofit all sorts of different homes.

Local residents who have gone through the whole process of retrofitting their homes to solar, battery and heat pump will be able to tell us their stories whether about doing it in a Conservation area or being funded with a grant.

Tea, coffee and hopefully cake will be available.

